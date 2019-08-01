|
Lillie T. Scott
Tallahassee - Lillie T. Scott, 85, passed at home on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Scott was a retired teacher of Gadsden and Leon County public school system for 35 years.
Cherishing her memory are her children Veta (Clarissa) Walker and Terence Eugene Scott; grandchildren, Quinton Jay Scott, Terrance Deandre Scott and Amonte Vashaun Scott; great-granchild, Taraji Scott, and a host other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019