Lilyan Johnson Riley
Tallahassee, FL - Lilyan Delores Johnson Riley, 70, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Tuesday (12/10) in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Monday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). She was a 1967 graduate of the original Lincoln High School and Florida A&M University and a retired educator. Survivors include her husband, Leonard Riley; daughter, Pamela Wright; sons: Willie Calvin and Marlon Wright; mother, Mrs. Ora D. Johnson; brothers: Walter (Patricia), Frederick (Yolanda) and Jeffrey Van (Christina) Johnson; sisters: Paulette (Ervin) Rosier, Velda Cleggett, Brenda (Jerry) Carter and Linda (Andrew) Reed; 11 grand & 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Lilyan's father, Walter Johnson, Sr. predeceased her.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019