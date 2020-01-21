Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
4628 Sparrowhawk Ct.
Tallahassee, FL
1964 - 2020
Linda Ellen Tait Obituary
Linda Ellen Tait

Linda Ellen Tait, 55, died Saturday, January 18 in Fort Thomas, KY after a brief illness.

Born March 7, 1964 in Tallahassee, Linda was a graduate of Florida High School. She received a BA from Florida State University and later earned a nursing degree from TCC.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Running of Fort Thomas, KY; her mother, Marilyn P. Tait, of Tallahassee; her brother, David Tait; and her sister, Lisa Tait. Linda was predeceased by her father, Stanley L. Tait; and brother, Lawrence S. Tait.

A celebration of life will be held at 4628 Sparrowhawk Ct. in Tallahassee, Friday, January 24 at 4:00 pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
