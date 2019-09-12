|
|
Linda Gail Davis
Tallahassee - Linda Gail Davis, 63 transitioned Sun. Sept. 1 in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Sept. 13 at Tabernacle MB Church.There will be a community repast on Sat. Sept. 14 at 1pm at Walker Ford Community Park. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter: Ramona Green (Kevin); siblings: Marian Merriman, Gert McGee,III, Bruce McGee, Reginal Sampson; (3) grand children, (1) great grandchild.and a host of other relatives & friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019