Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Ford Community Park
Linda Gail Davis

Linda Gail Davis Obituary
Linda Gail Davis

Tallahassee - Linda Gail Davis, 63 transitioned Sun. Sept. 1 in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Sept. 13 at Tabernacle MB Church.There will be a community repast on Sat. Sept. 14 at 1pm at Walker Ford Community Park. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter: Ramona Green (Kevin); siblings: Marian Merriman, Gert McGee,III, Bruce McGee, Reginal Sampson; (3) grand children, (1) great grandchild.and a host of other relatives & friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
