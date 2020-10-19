1/
Linda Harden Vason
1948 - 2020
Linda Harden Vason passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Linda was born on December 6, 1948, the third daughter to her parents, Jack and Kitty Harden, who predeceased her. Linda graduated from Forest Hill High School in Palm Beach County in 1967. She attended The Florida State University where she received Bachelor and Master degrees in Elementary Education. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Linda met her future husband on a blind date to a FSU football game. Linda and Tommy were married on August 29, 1970 and celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in August.

They were blessed to have two daughters, Jennifer Talbot (Raven Talbot), and Jamie Vason, who survive her. Linda is also survived by her grandson, Gavin Graham; her sisters, Nancy Rowe and Sandra Harden Brown; her brother-in-law, Chip Vason; several nieces and nephews, and a number of close friends.

Linda spent her entire career as a 1st grade teacher at Astoria Park Elementary School, and she earned the distinction of teaching from the same classroom for almost 40 years. Linda and Tommy were FSU Seminole Football fans without compare. They enjoyed traveling to a variety of places throughout the United States. Shortly after their 50th Anniversary, Tommy passed away on September 13, 2020. He was in the Army Reserves, and also attended FSU, where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. Tommy spent 46 years with the State of Florida, in progressively responsible positions in Information Technology.

The family will hold a gathering for Linda on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 3:00pm till 5pm at the 4th Quarter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FSU Medical School's Autism Institute.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
4th Quarter
