Linda J. Arnold
Greenville, FL - Linda Jean Arnold, 68, of Greenville, FL passed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shiloh M.B. Church. A lifelong resident of Greenville, Linda had been a cafeteria attendant with Madison County Schools and a member of Shiloh. Survivors include her husband, Roosevelt Arnold, Sr.; sons: Denny (Tamesha) Arnold, Michael Baker, Roosevelt Jr., Takeyosha and Ronterrious Arnold; daughters: Maria (Fred), Laqueta, Fiero and Latisha Arnold; and a host of brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020