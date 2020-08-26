Linda K. Williams
Tallahassee, FL - Linda K. Williams, 62, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter Community Cemetery, Woodville. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Linda was a retired bus driver and custodian for Leon County Schools. Survivors include her sons: Michael Gay and Keith (Nichole) Sharpe; brother, Robin (Jennie) Williams; sisters: Brenda Dotson, Angela (James) Holiday and Elizabeth Williams; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.