Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Konas "Lindy" Miller


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Konas "Lindy" Miller Obituary
Linda "Lindy" Konas Miller

Linda "Lindy" Konas Miller, 67, died peacefully from complications of a fall on March 27, 2020, at Select Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

Lindy was born on July 8, 1952 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Dr. Clayton Robert Konas and Ruth Caulley Konas. She graduated from Northeast High School in Fort Lauderdale, in 1970.

In her younger years she was a model in New York City. Later she came back to Fort Lauderdale to be a dental assistant with her father and subsequently a dental assistant in Gainesville, Florida. She was a life long Episcopalian and member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lindy was predeceased by her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Konas Fonvielle, (David), of Tallahassee, Florida, her brother, Clayton Robert Jason Konas (Gretchen), of McDonough, Georgia, her nieces, Caulley Fonvielle Soto (Joe), and Jordan Fonvielle Antohi (Andrei), of Tallahassee, Florida, and nephew, James Clayton Konas (Becky) of Griffin, Georgia, and her great nieces and nephews. The family wants to express their sincerest gratitude to Lindy's very special friend and caretaker, Kurt Beckford, of Gainesville, Florida.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in McDonough, Georgia. We will all miss our sister and our friend, Lindy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -