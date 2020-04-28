|
Linda "Lindy" Konas Miller
Linda "Lindy" Konas Miller, 67, died peacefully from complications of a fall on March 27, 2020, at Select Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
Lindy was born on July 8, 1952 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Dr. Clayton Robert Konas and Ruth Caulley Konas. She graduated from Northeast High School in Fort Lauderdale, in 1970.
In her younger years she was a model in New York City. Later she came back to Fort Lauderdale to be a dental assistant with her father and subsequently a dental assistant in Gainesville, Florida. She was a life long Episcopalian and member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lindy was predeceased by her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Konas Fonvielle, (David), of Tallahassee, Florida, her brother, Clayton Robert Jason Konas (Gretchen), of McDonough, Georgia, her nieces, Caulley Fonvielle Soto (Joe), and Jordan Fonvielle Antohi (Andrei), of Tallahassee, Florida, and nephew, James Clayton Konas (Becky) of Griffin, Georgia, and her great nieces and nephews. The family wants to express their sincerest gratitude to Lindy's very special friend and caretaker, Kurt Beckford, of Gainesville, Florida.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in McDonough, Georgia. We will all miss our sister and our friend, Lindy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020