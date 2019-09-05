|
Linda M. Tolliver
Tallahassee, FL - Linda Marcell McCray Tolliver, 64, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 30, 2019. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Waycross, GA, Mrs. Tolliver was a graduate of Waycross-Ware Technical School and a member of Light of the World International Ministries. Survivors include her husband, Minister Bobby Tolliver; stepdaughters, Stephanie and Regina Tolliver; six step-grandchildren; father, Christopher McCray; sister, Christi McCray; godmother, Martha Hall and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Jewel Hollis McCray and sister, Cynthia McCray.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019