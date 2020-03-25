Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Richardson Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Richardson Harris Obituary
Linda Richardson Harris

Tallahassee - Linda Richardson Harris, 69, transitioned on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Funeral service will be Friday, March 27, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel. Burial will be Monday, March 30, 2020, 9:00 A.M. at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Due to CDC restrictions, there cannot be a gathering of more than 10 people. Because of this, funeral services will be private. Her viewing will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. till 6:00 P.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel. Anyone that wants to pay their final respects can do so at that time.

Survivors include her husband, Arthur Harris, son, Rico Richardson; sisters, Orpah Yant and Shirley Adams; brother, Oneal Richardson; aunt, Mildred Allen, grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -