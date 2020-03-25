|
|
Linda Richardson Harris
Tallahassee - Linda Richardson Harris, 69, transitioned on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Funeral service will be Friday, March 27, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel. Burial will be Monday, March 30, 2020, 9:00 A.M. at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Due to CDC restrictions, there cannot be a gathering of more than 10 people. Because of this, funeral services will be private. Her viewing will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. till 6:00 P.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel. Anyone that wants to pay their final respects can do so at that time.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Harris, son, Rico Richardson; sisters, Orpah Yant and Shirley Adams; brother, Oneal Richardson; aunt, Mildred Allen, grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020