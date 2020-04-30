|
|
Linda Sue Bevis Burch
Marianna - Linda Sue Bevis Burch, 73, of Marianna, Florida passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on April 26, 2020. Linda grew up in Marianna Florida among a large extended family. After graduation from Marianna High School, she married Ron Burch and moved to Tallahassee, Florida. She also made homes in Bascom, Florida and Port St. Joe Beach, Florida. She retired from the State of Florida after many years of service.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and many lifelong friends. She found pleasure in cooking for those she loved and her many wonderful meals will be missed. Linda also enjoyed the beach where many memories were made and cherished.
Linda's generous nature, quick wit and sense of humor will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by so many who loved her so well. The sound of her laughter will live on in our hearts forever.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, George and Francis Bevis and nephew, Justin Spivey Burch, all of Marianna, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Burch; her son, Destry Burch (Amy) of Tallahassee Florida and her two grandsons Lance Burch of Corvallis, OR and Lucas Burch (Karson) of Tallahassee, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Bevis Schmidt; her brother, Lyn Bevis (Bobbi) ;her brother-in-law Dennis Burch (Debbie); nephews (Colby Bevis, Brandon Burch); nieces (Mel McLure Clark, Syntha McLure Alvarez, Gina Schmidt Corbin, Sybil Schmidt King , Brittani Bevis, Mary Ellen Burch Odom, Roseann Burch Givens, Kaitlyn Burch McAlpin), and precious caregiver and friend, Debbie Spurlock.
A celebration of remembrance will be planned for a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice (3015 Jefferson St, Marianna, FL 32446) or Partners for Pets (4011 Maintenance Dr, Marianna, FL 32448).
Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020