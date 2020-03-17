Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Peter P.B. Church
Centerville Road,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsey Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsey Jefferson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsey Jefferson Obituary
Lindsey Jefferson

Tallahassee, FL - Lindsey Jefferson, 40, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Centerville Road, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cherishing his love are his children: Lindsey Jr., Ariel, Ja'naya, Zionna, Tori and Saryia Jefferson; parents, Bobbie (Lymus) Jefferson and Roosevelt (Vera) McNeil; siblings: Sonya Knight, Terry Sr. and Edrick Jefferson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -