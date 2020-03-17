|
|
Lindsey Jefferson
Tallahassee, FL - Lindsey Jefferson, 40, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at St. Peter P.B. Church, Centerville Road, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cherishing his love are his children: Lindsey Jr., Ariel, Ja'naya, Zionna, Tori and Saryia Jefferson; parents, Bobbie (Lymus) Jefferson and Roosevelt (Vera) McNeil; siblings: Sonya Knight, Terry Sr. and Edrick Jefferson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020