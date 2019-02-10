|
Lisa Ann Dixon
Tallahassee - Lisa Ann Dixon, 54, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Her struggle with Sarcoidosis and COPD was over. She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home. Lisa was born near Dothan, Alabama on May 21, 1964. As an Army "military brat" Lisa loved to travel. She attended schools throughout the United States and in Baumholder, Germany. Lisa earned her college degree from Troy State University.
Lisa married Richard Oliver Dixon on February 13, 1991. She continued her travels with her Air Force husband. As Lisa was preparing to attend law school, she and Rick were blessed with a son, Christopher who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. With Christopher's arrival, Lisa's professional path was redirected. She became a tireless advocate for her son and persevered in her life as a Mother and a highly skilled domestic engineer.
Lisa is survived by her husband Richard Oliver Dixon; daughter, Christina Marie Dixon; son Christopher Sean Dixon; her Mother Shirley Tarter, who was her caregiver throughout her illness; her brother, Douglas Jacobs, Eufaula, Alabama; her God Parents, James and Marilyn Holland, her four energetic and fun loving grandsons: Brandon, Jackson, Jude and James; her aunt, Evelyn Powers Fields, Dothan, Alabama and many beloved relatives and friends. Lisa was predeceased by her father, Martin Harris, Dothan, Alabama and step-father, Wyatt Tarter, Ozark, Alabama.
Lisa's family is deeply grateful to Celebration Baptist Church and Attorney Kevin Alvarez and the many others who helped to provide a peaceful last year of her life. We appreciate Big Bend Hospice who helped us learn about her illness and their wonderful nurses and staff. Her nurse, Tiffanie, who was so kind and provided wonderful care. Volunteer Cathy from Big Bend, please know that the comfort Lisa received from the prayer shawl you gave her was priceless, as were the many more good deeds that you did. Nurse Jim from Covenant Hospice, Lisa enjoyed your humor, it brightened her day. Nurse Marlene, Lisa would have liked for you to move in with us, she looked forward to your every visit and the opportunities they provided her to share with you. You were very important to her peace of mind. Nurse Connie, the angel that was sent to our home at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Her first visit to see Lisa. We were blessed by her comforting words that set a calm and loving tone for Lisa's farewell.
Memorials may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Tallahassee.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 2:00 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road - Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019