Dr. Lisa Ann Scott, 54, of Tallahassee, FL died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 after a long and brave battle with breast cancer. Born on January 28, 1965, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Lisa was the daughter of Edward (Connie) Harman and Linda (Larry) Frahm.
Professionally, Lisa was a decorated academic, serving the profession of Speech-Language Pathology faithfully for over 25 years. Employed by Florida State University since January of 2002, she most recently served as the Director of Clinical Education and as a Research Associate in the School of Communication Science and Disorders. She taught courses in stuttering, counseling and professional issues.
Lisa never met a dog she didn't want to kiss or a vanilla-frosted-with-sprinkles cake donut she didn't want to eat. She was compassionate, giving, kind, empathetic and all those things we all aspire to be daily. She was hilarious - beyond hilarious - and relatable on a way that not many humans are. Lisa had more best friends than many people have in their lifetime, probably because she hogged them all.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Edward "Ned" Campbell, of Tallahassee; her daughter, Lindsey (Jon) Ansola-Crowley, of Tallahassee; step-daughter, Kaitlyn Campbell, of Atlanta, GA; father, Edward (Connie) Harman of Bend, OR; sisters, Gina Harman of Lincoln, NE, Sheri (Jon) Stewart of McCook, NE, Julie Frahm of Omaha, NE, Angie Hunt-Williams of Lincoln, NE; brother, Tim Hunt (Christine) of Lincoln, NE; grandmother, Lois Talbot of Lincoln, NE; and the family member she loved more than all of us: her granddaughter, Emma Clare Ansola-Crowley, of Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Frahm and step-father, Larry Frahm both of Lincoln, NE.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up in Lisa's honor with Florida State University. To make a contribution, please visit http://give.fsu.edu/lisascott. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held January 17, 2020 at 1pm at The Gathering (above Madison Social), 705 S Woodward Ave #201, Tallahassee, FL. Business casual attire please.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020