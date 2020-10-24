Lisa Tait



With her two-day-old granddaughter touching her heart and surrounded by her children and husband, Lisa took her last breath shortly after 6 pm on October 21st, 2020. Born in Miami, the Tait family moved to Tallahassee when she was 3 years old. After leaving Godby High School, she earned a degree from UNC Charlotte. A chance meeting in 1989 led to her marriage in 1990, the birth of her two children, and what she referred to as the most amazing and fulfilling 32 years anyone could ever ask for.



Lisa had a smile that would melt her husband's heart and a sense of humor that could reduce him to tears. She was warm, friendly, loving and turned strangers into friends wherever she went. While she cherished the relationships she had with her many friends and family members, nothing in her life could compare to the love she had for her children. From the day they were born, her first priority was their well-being and happiness. She loved them unconditionally, she would talk about them to anyone who would listen, and she would defend them fiercely if anyone made the mistake of speaking ill of them in her presence.



Lisa was proceeded in death by her father, Stan, her brother, Larry, and her sister, Linda.



Lisa is survived by her loving husband and BFF, David Vincent, her son, Michael, and his wife, Cecilia, with her first granddaughter, Ava Claire (with whom she shares a middle name), and her daughter, Sydney, (aka Squiddly June)



She is also survived by her mother, Marilyn, her brother, David (Beth), her uncle, Nick Harrold (Debbie), a host of friends, and an army of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



While Lisa may have ultimately lost her two-year battle with ALS, this cruel disease failed miserably in its attempt to take her happiness, dignity, and spirit. She remained upbeat and positive until the very end and, along with her husband, considered herself to be one of the luckiest and most blessed people to ever walk the earth.



A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Thursday, October 29th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at 1479 Gamble Rd, Monticello, Fl. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National ALS Association or to Big Bend Hospice.









