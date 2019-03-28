|
|
Lizzie C. Washington
Quincy - Mrs. Lizzie C. Washington, 76 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Visitation will be from 2 pm - 7 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Blessed Hope M. B. Church, Quincy, FL., with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be in charge of arrangement for the Washington family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019