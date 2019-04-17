|
Mrs. Lizzie Collins
Monticello, FL - Mrs. Lizzie Alexander Collins, 99, of Monticello, FL passed at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon Friday, April 19, at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in New Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553). Mrs. Collins, the widow of Reverend Russell Collins, Sr. was one of the County's oldest citizens. She was a retired custodian for Jefferson County Schools and had served as a housekeeper for several area families. She was a staunch member of Bethel for over 60 years. Her love and legacy will be treasured forever by her children, Meriel Collins Seymore of Miami; Russell (Autry) Collins, Jr., John W. Collins and Louiza Collins-Larry, all of Monticello; several grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019