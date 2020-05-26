|
|
Lloyd "Walt" Walter Cory
Lloyd Walter Cory was born on Dec 7, 1939 in Washington DC. The family soon moved to Wilmington, NC, and then to Florida where he finished out his childhood.
He attended Florida State University as ROTC student. Upon graduating with a history degree, he moved to active duty service in the Air Force, eventually joining Air Force Intelligence. In 1963, he completed his Masters of Science in History. He served on Active Duty until 1975 in stateside and overseas assignments, and then spend several more decades as an active member of the Air Force Reserve, eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
While deployed in Germany in 1965, he met, wooed and married Roberta "Bobbi" Jean Koontz. They had two sons, and a happy life together, until her untimely death in 2010.
Upon leaving active duty service in 1975, he became a public servant for the next two decades, working for first for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and then the Immigration and Nationalization Service. When he finally retired from both his careers of public service, he and Bobbi moved to Tallahassee, Florida, the most beloved of his childhood homes.
Back in the Florida panhandle, Walt indulged in his love of the outdoors: fishing, snorkeling for scallops, boating and light gardening. A lifelong conservationist, he enjoyed taking friends and family out on the St. Marks and Wakulla Rivers to see manatees and other wildlife. He and Bobbi traveled extensively. And he continued service for others by assisting seniors in making sense of the Federal Income Tax system.
Walt was finally felled by Parkison's Disease on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Paul and Matthew, who will greatly miss his love and wisdom.
He will be interred next to Bobbi in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to one of the charities Walt supported in life: St. Joseph's Indian School, the or the National Park Foundation.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 26 to May 27, 2020