Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth Popular Spring P.B. Church
5034 N. Meridian Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan Johnson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Logan Johnson Obituary
Logan Johnson

Tallahassee - Logan Johnson, 79, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Elizabeth Popular Spring P.B. Church, 5034 N. Meridian Road with burial at Johnson Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Odell Johnson; two sons, Carl Johnson & Milton Johnson; two brothers, James Johnson & Fred Johnson (Lillie); one sister, Lucinda Johnson Knight; and a host of grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now