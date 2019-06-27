|
Logan Johnson
Tallahassee - Logan Johnson, 79, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Elizabeth Popular Spring P.B. Church, 5034 N. Meridian Road with burial at Johnson Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Odell Johnson; two sons, Carl Johnson & Milton Johnson; two brothers, James Johnson & Fred Johnson (Lillie); one sister, Lucinda Johnson Knight; and a host of grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019