Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Lois Allen Thomas


Lois Allen Thomas

Tallahassee - Lois Allen Thomas, born in Tallahassee August 15, 1927, passed away February 18, 2019 at the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice, with her family at her bedside.

The family will receive friends at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM, Friday February 22nd. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, February 23rd at the funeral home, with interment following at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee.

Mrs. Thomas was the registrar at Godby High School for many years before joining the Personnel office at Centel/Sprint Telephone Company, from which she retired.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Thomas; her parents Walter and Tula Harvey Allen; and her siblings Clyde, Fred, Christola, Carnell and Ronnie Allen.

Mrs. Thomas leaves behind two sons, Malcolm Thomas (Danielle) and Carl Thomas; her grandson Jamie Peterson (Cassie); and her baby brother Roy Dickie Allen (Suzanne).

She was loved by many and leaves a host of family and friends who will miss her very much.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Thomas family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019
