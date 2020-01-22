|
Lois "Connie" Easley
Tallahassee - Mary Lois "Connie" Conn Cook Easley, age 93, died on January 21, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born to the late James Keener Conn and Mary Amelia Snider on September 19, 1926. She grew up in St. Cloud, Florida with three siblings and enjoyed playing sports as well as the piano and violin and sang in the church choir.
After high school, Connie came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State College for Women (FSCW) where she continued her love of sports and music by playing intramural basketball and joining the band and glee club. After the war FSCW welcomed returning veterans from the war where she met her husband, Wayne Cook. Connie worked as a bookkeeper for several companies, including Mays-Munroe, where she finished out her work career. After the death of her husband, Connie met and married Kenneth Easley. Her passions were for all FSU sports, especially attending football games, and spending time on the golf course in search of her second "hole in one".
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne Cook, her husband Kenneth Easley, sisters, Frances Henry and Marian Bashinski, and brother James K. Conn.
She is survived by sons Michael (Cindy) Cook of Gallatin TN. and Douglas Cook of Tallahassee, and daughter Kerry Cook of Tallahassee; grandchildren Jason and Brian Cook of Gallatin, and Kristin (Ben) Hall of Hendersonville TN; great grandson Grady Hall; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd., Tallahassee, at 1:00 PM followed by a service at 2:00 PM and burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020