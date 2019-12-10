Services
Lois Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ellen Taylor

Lois Ellen Taylor Obituary
Lois Ellen Taylor

Tallahassee - Lois Ellen Taylor 85, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at Big Bend Hospice, on December 8,2019. Born in Bourbon, MO, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ed Taylor. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2:00pm at Culley's, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL. Full obituary/condolences found online at dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to @ Stjude.org in Lois's name.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
