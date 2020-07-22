1/1
Lois G. Jackson
1961 - 2020
Lois G. Jackson

Havana - Lois Gustene Jackson, 59, died Friday, July 17, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery (on Miller Landing Road).

Survivors include her husband, Leon C. Jackson; two sons, Tre'Vaughn Goods and Da'Vaughn Goods; two step-daughters, Tangela Jackson and Jessica Jackson; her mother, Martha N. (Elder Rogers) Rogers; brother, Timothy Newbon; sister, Priscilla Newbon; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 23, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my beloved classmate Lois Newbon Jackson. We shared many happy memories together as neighbors and friends.
My deepest sympathy to the family and to everyone who loved her. God bless.
JoAnn Williams
Friend
