Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
New St. Mary M.B. Church
Havana, FL

Havana, FL - Mrs. Lois Golden-Johnson, 63, transitioned on Sunday, July 21 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, August 3 at New St. Mary M.B. Church, Havana, with burial in the church cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Golden Sr. and Mother Lillie Mae Youmas-Golden. She was a faithful member of New St. Mary M.B. Church until her death. She leaves to mourn her passing, a devoted and caring husband, Bennie Frank Johnson; One Son, Mark A. Golden (Jessica) of Atlanta, GA.; Faithful Niece, Barbara Williams of Tallahassee, FL and a host of relatives and sorrowing friends who will truly miss her. Guests are invited to sign the online register at www.cloudfuneralhome.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
