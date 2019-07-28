Services
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
108 West College Avenue
Tallahassee, FL
Lois I. Walker


1922 - 2019
Lois I. Walker Obituary
Lois I Walker

Hudson - Lois I. Walker, 97, formerly of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at Hudson Grande Senior Living, Hudson, Ohio. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Westminster Oaks in the Oaks Room of the Parry Center, 4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, Florida 32308. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 108 West College Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida 32301, with family receiving friends following the service. Full obituary will appear on Sunday, August 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lois's name to First Baptist Church, 108 West College Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida 32301. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 28, 2019
