Lois Odom Maese
Tallahassee - Lois Odom Maese, age 96, passed away peacefully at home with her family present on January 13, 2020. Lois was born on November 22, 1923 to Lewis Fate Odom and Jesse Diette (Bray) Odom.
Lois is survived by her son, Daniel J. Maese, and daughter, Veronica Lois Broyles (Scott), 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Lois is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jose Maese.
Until we meet again. Together, we celebrate her life and ask for continued prayers for Lois and her family.
A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 11am with interment to follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Scotti Thompson is assisting the Maese family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020