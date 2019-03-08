|
|
Lois Stonecypher
Tallahassee - Lois Y. Stonecypher, 89, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at her home in Tallahassee. Originally born in Nebraska, she lived in a variety of places in her home state, plus Indiana, Alabama, and Florida. Many of these moves were a result of following her husband Allen throughout his career with the original U.S. space program in the 60s, and other career opportunities beyond. Her own career path was as a registered nurse in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Merritt Island and Orange Park FL, where she lastly retired. She was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandmother, always exhibiting a good-natured common-sense approach to life. Her calm, down-to-earth demeanor oftentimes shadowed her high intelligence (once a Mensa Society member) from those not keen enough to see it. Her great passion was reading mainly fictional murder mysteries, but whatever the story, she always had a book. Other hobbies included sewing and quilting.
Predeceased family included her husband Allen of 52 years, her parents Marcus and Frieda Diffendaffer, and her younger sister Joan Goldfein. Survivors include her son J. Van Stonecypher of Huntsville, AL (daughter-in-law Bless, grandsons Evan and Collin) and daughter Kay Sauers (son-in-law James, grandson Michael).
Memorials to be held in private with family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019