BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bevis Funeral Home
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Bevis Funeral Home
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
1920 - 2020
Lois Whittington Obituary
Lois Whittington

Tallahassee - Lois Graves Whittington went home to her heavenly father on January 29, 2020. Lois was born on August 11, 1920 in Cairo, Georgia. She was a homemaker who lived for the Lord and her family who she loved immensely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Whittington; four sons, Ray, Bobby, Gwynnette, and Jimmy Chatham; and grandson, David Chatham. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, six grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; daughter in laws, Judy and Deborah Chatham; several nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family would like to extend special thanks to Marion, her caregiver for the last few years, as well as the staff at Eden Springs Nursing Home and Rehab Center.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, Tallahassee, FL, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at Bevis at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, 843 Piedmont Drive, Tallahassee 32312.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
