|
|
Loletha Thomas
Quincy - Ms. Loletha Thomas, 55 years of age, departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Quincy, FL.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, David E. Thomas, Quincy, FL, parents, David and Doris Thomas, Quincy, FL, four sisters, Angela Screen (Lee), Shelia Williams (Erick), Lawana Black, all of Quincy, FL, April Thomas Sullivan (Roy), Plainfield, NJ.
Visitation will be from 2-6 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL. burial will be at Church's Cemetery. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Thomas family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019