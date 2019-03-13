Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loletha Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loletha Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Loletha Thomas Obituary
Loletha Thomas

Quincy - Ms. Loletha Thomas, 55 years of age, departed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Quincy, FL.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, David E. Thomas, Quincy, FL, parents, David and Doris Thomas, Quincy, FL, four sisters, Angela Screen (Lee), Shelia Williams (Erick), Lawana Black, all of Quincy, FL, April Thomas Sullivan (Roy), Plainfield, NJ.

Visitation will be from 2-6 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL. burial will be at Church's Cemetery. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Thomas family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now