Lomax Smith, 77, went to be with his Lord on Friday Jan 24th, 2020.
Lomax was born in Bellwood, Alabama in 1942, to Herman and Evelyn Smith. As a teen growing up in Panama City, Florida, he decided to join the United States Airforce at age 18. Lomax served as a medic for four years. In 1967, he moved his family to Tallahassee, where they put down roots.
Lomax established a successful real-estate development company (West Florida Construction), where he developed numerous single-family home subdivisions and apartment complexes in Tallahassee and within the Florida Panhandle. He never shied away from caring for his family, friends and anyone needing a helping hand.
Lomax was an avid supporter of Florida State University Athletics. His passion and support for FSU sports fueled his desire to become a Seminole Booster in 1969. Lomax was a Golden Chief for many years and became Chairman of the Board of the Seminole Boosters in the mid 1980's. He was honored and excited to have the opportunity to build the original Sky Box at Doak Campbell Stadium. He was also a member of the Rotary Club, Florida Contractor's Association and a founding member of the Governor's Club in Tallahassee.
Over the years, Lomax and his beloved wife of 22 years, Sue, embarked on other successful businesses. One of which was a trucking company (Nova Materials). The most recent business adventure was sharing ownership in a marina (The Moorings of Carrabelle), with a dear friend. As Managing Owner, Lomax was able to feed his love for building something special, while enjoying his passion for fishing and boating.
Quoting from a commemorative achievement award given to Lomax, from Florida State University Seminole Boosters, are the perfect words which reads:
"The final test of a leader, is that he leaves behind him in other men
the conviction and the will to carry on" …. (Walter Lippmann)
Lomax is survived by his loving wife, Sue; his children, Lorie Diluzio, Blithe Woodham and Lisa Ghazvini (Pete); his brothers, Ronnie Smith and Roger Smith (Paula); grandchildren, Kaitlin Jahn (Garrett & children), Kyle Diluzio (Abby), Shane Woodham (Erica), Kailey Lewis (Casey), and Zach Ghazvini; great grandchildren, Waylon Woodham and Carter Lewis; nephews, Mike Smith, Jeff Smith (Trish), Kevin Smith (Cindy), Jesse Smith (Kayla); niece: Emmy Smith; and numerous great nieces & nephews, cousins and a host other family. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Smith; mother, Evelyn Heaton; grandson, Grant Woodham, and son-in-law, Nick DiLuzio.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020, at Killearn United Methodist Church, 2800 Shamrock Street South at 2:00 pm. Visitation with the family will be at 1:00 pm. A Graveside service with reception following at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, Timberlane Road.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020