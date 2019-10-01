|
Loren Leroy Pursel died peacefully in his home in Tallahassee Florida on September 27, 2019 at the age of 94.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Zukoski (Tom); granddaughter, Shauntelle Johnson (Johnny); 2 Great-granddaughters, Mikayla and Angelina Catani, all of Tallahasse FL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Orie & Lois Pursel; sister, Dorothy Sanders; his wife, Doris Pursel of 70 years and granddaughters, Tiffiny & Monique McGooden.
Loren was born on May 15, 1925 to Orie & Lois Pursel in Curtis Nebraska. He married Doris M. Rowe on September 9, 1944. He was a Navy veteran and served as an armed guard in the South Pacific protecting the merchant marines. As a devout Christian, Loren was a board member and teacher at the Berean Church in Curtis, Nebraska and never missed his daily Bible studies. He and his wife, Doris, also served as directors for the Easter Pageant in Curtis, Nebraska for several years. He was an accomplished farmer and rancher in Nebraska and raised Charolais and Angus cattle owning his own business for many years. He flew lite planes as a hobby and enjoyed taking fellow farmers and ranchers to see their properties from an aerial view. He was a loyal Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan and enjoyed watching the games. Loren was also a talented painter who made many special pictures through the years for friends and family. He retired to Lake Maloney in North Platte, Nebraska, where many family and friends joined for lake fun and reunions. They eventually moved to Florida to be closer to family. Loren was loved and will be missed by many family members, neighbors and friends that were like family to him.
A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, at 3:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane Road in Tallahassee Florida. Pastor and friend, Ray Hanselman will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, Florida 32308. The family would also like to thank Sharon Weeden and her care team, Right at Home In Home Care & Assistance in Tallahassee, FL for their care and dedication.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019