Loretha B. Young
Monticello, FL - Loretha Bellamy Young, 76, of Monticello's Aucilla Community passed in Tarpon Springs, FL on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6:30 at her home church, Salem AME. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553 is serving the family. Mrs. Young had been a Sunday School teacher, choir member and staunch supporter of all church ministries. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting and traveling, Her husband, Lonnie C. "LC" Young, Sr. passed January 2019. Survivors include her daughter, Earnestine (Freddie) Young; sons: James Bellamy, Darrell (Voncell) and George Young; stepdaughter, Edith (Douglas) Holton, Loretta (Vernon) Dash and Patsy Ann Young; stepsons, Edward J. (Leslie) Harris, Lonnie C.Young and Adrian Young; a host of grand and great-grandchildren; sister, Theola B. Scott; brothers, Willie L. Bellamy and Ernest (Savannah) Bellamy and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019