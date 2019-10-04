Resources
1958 - 2019
Tallahassee - Loretta Curtis Johnson, age 60, formerly of Madison, OH, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 in her Tallahassee home.

She was born in Cleveland Heights, OH on October 18, 1958 to Willie C. Curtis and Vercha C. Knight, both of whom have preceded her in death. Loretta was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church and while, due to her illness, she wasn't an active member, her faith was incredibly important to her. Loretta had many passions including reading, cooking, and scouring yard sales for unique finds.

Loretta is loved and will be missed by surviving husband, Roy W. Johnson, of 37 years, daughter, Ashley M. Johnson (Diego Rafferty), of Orlando, FL, and son, Ethan C. Johnson, of Madison, OH.

Private services will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care at 5041 North 12th Ave. Pensacola, FL 32504 or https://choosecovenant.org/donate/.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
