Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Mt Zion P.B. Church
1819 Saxon St
Loretta Gibson, 84, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Greater Mt Zion P.B. Church, 1819 Saxon St with burial at Southside Cemetery.

She retired after 42.5 years from Florida State University, where she was a devoted Building Service Supervisor.

She loved spending her leisure time fishing, FAMU football games and exercising at Jake Gaither Gym.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Carolyn (Arthur) Randolph, Loretta (Robert) Baker; 2 sons, Elijah (Sharon) Thomas Jr., Stephen (Gloria) Thomas; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
