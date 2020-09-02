1/1
Loretta Miller-Robinson
Loretta Miller-Robinson

St. Petersburg, FL - Loretta Miller-Robinson, 69, of St. Petersburg, FL passed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Miller-Robinson had been a daycare teacher for over 20 years and a member of Friendship M.B. Church. She had completed the Mortuary Science Program at St. Petersburg Community College. She is survived by her daughters: Gilda (Hosea) Durant, Christine Thomas, Velma (Ralfiel) King and Nakesha (Christopher) Tyson; brothers: Elder Earnest (Peggy), Adam, John Jr. and Fitzgerald (Gloria) Miller; sisters: Lutricia (Robert) Hamm, Laura Littlejohn and Phyllis (Renard) Williams; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
