Lori Sellers Fender
Tallahassee - Lori Sellers Fender, 58, passed away on October 23, 2019 following a brief illness. A native of Tallahassee, Lori was born April 10, 1961 and attended Leon High School. She worked as an insurance agent for the majority of her career, was an avid reader and will be remembered for her bright and bubbly personality, her sense of humor and her outrageous curly hair.
Lori is survived by her husband Carl Fender, her mother Connie Sellers, her daughters Whitney Herrington (John) and Ashley Carey, and grandson Jacob Herrington, all of Tallahassee. She is predeceased by her father Gene Sellers and brother Steve Sellers.
A remembrance of Lori is being held Sunday November 17 at 1 P.M. at Waverly Pond (1209 Waverly Rd.). All are welcome to attend wearing their brightest colors and are encouraged to share their fondest memories of Lori.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019