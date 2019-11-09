Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Fender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Sellers Fender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Sellers Fender Obituary
Lori Sellers Fender

Tallahassee - Lori Sellers Fender, 58, passed away on October 23, 2019 following a brief illness. A native of Tallahassee, Lori was born April 10, 1961 and attended Leon High School. She worked as an insurance agent for the majority of her career, was an avid reader and will be remembered for her bright and bubbly personality, her sense of humor and her outrageous curly hair.

Lori is survived by her husband Carl Fender, her mother Connie Sellers, her daughters Whitney Herrington (John) and Ashley Carey, and grandson Jacob Herrington, all of Tallahassee. She is predeceased by her father Gene Sellers and brother Steve Sellers.

A remembrance of Lori is being held Sunday November 17 at 1 P.M. at Waverly Pond (1209 Waverly Rd.). All are welcome to attend wearing their brightest colors and are encouraged to share their fondest memories of Lori.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -