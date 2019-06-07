Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
White Oak Flats Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Fowler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Fowler Obituary
Lorraine Fowler

Tallahassee - Lorraine Reagan Fowler, age 94, of Tallahassee, Florida (originally of Gatlinburg, TN) passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents J.T. and Barbara Reagan, husband John Thomas Fowler, daughter Martha Elizabeth Fowler, sister LaDelle Reagan Compton and brothers Stuart, Benton and Howard Reagan. She is survived by her sons John Thomas Fowler and wife Susan, James Michael Fowler and wife Mary, William Reagan Fowler and wife Susan Denise; grandchildren James Michael Fowler, Jr., Robert Lee Fowler, Jesse Reagan Fowler, Madison Grace Fowler; great-grandson Colton Ledge Fowler; brother Jerry Allen Reagan and wife Betty Cameron Reagan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, Inc., 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Saturday, June 8 in White Oak Flats Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Rev. Mark McKnight will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.