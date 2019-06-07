|
|
Lorraine Fowler
Tallahassee - Lorraine Reagan Fowler, age 94, of Tallahassee, Florida (originally of Gatlinburg, TN) passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents J.T. and Barbara Reagan, husband John Thomas Fowler, daughter Martha Elizabeth Fowler, sister LaDelle Reagan Compton and brothers Stuart, Benton and Howard Reagan. She is survived by her sons John Thomas Fowler and wife Susan, James Michael Fowler and wife Mary, William Reagan Fowler and wife Susan Denise; grandchildren James Michael Fowler, Jr., Robert Lee Fowler, Jesse Reagan Fowler, Madison Grace Fowler; great-grandson Colton Ledge Fowler; brother Jerry Allen Reagan and wife Betty Cameron Reagan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, Inc., 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Saturday, June 8 in White Oak Flats Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Rev. Mark McKnight will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 7, 2019