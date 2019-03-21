|
|
Lorraine Mary Danello
Tallahassee - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for Lorraine Mary Danello.
Mrs. Danello was born Lorraine Lenzo in Newark, NJ on April 2, 1945.
Upon her marriage to her beloved husband, Domenic, she resided for many years in Monaca, PA.
She went to join our Lord on March 8, 2019 after a brief illness.
Mrs. Danello leaves to honor her memory many beloved cousins; a stepson Daniel and spouse Elise; a stepdaughter Donna; a dear Brother-in Law and Sister in law, Lawrence and Bevery Danello and many devoted nieces and nephews. She leaves behind three "fur babies" in the care of her closest and trusted friend Sharon Summers.
Mrs. Danello loved her job as Administrative Assistant with the Criminal Justice Information Systems Division of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She enjoyed cruising, visiting Biloxi, MS and traveling north to visit family. She loved her home and all the wonderful family, good friends and neighbors she had surrounding her during the years spent in Tallahassee.
Donations to the Humane Society are requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019