Lorriann B. "Lorrie" Corry
Tallahassee - Mrs. Lorriann B "Lorrie" Corry passed from a 2 year battle with ALS Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Harvey, Ill. on July 7, 1953 to Lester J Willmer and Lorraine Madsen Willmer. She spent her adolescent years in Stuart, FL. After her high school graduation she attended and then graduated from Florida State University. Lorrie enjoyed working with Special Needs students throughout her 30+ year career as an educator, most of which was spent at Gretchen Everhart School.
Lorrie lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling, tennis, and especially her friends. She was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, and spent much of her time making crafts, looking for bargains at local garage sales, and volunteering with the Junior League. Few people appreciated the beauty of a sunset at Mexico Beach more than her.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her wonderful father, Les Willmer. She is survived by her devoted husband, John A 'Jack' Corry, with whom she spent 40 years very happily married; her loving mother,Florence Lorraine Willmer of Tallahassee; her son John Allen Corry Jr. of Tallahassee, her daughter Carolyn Corry Dyer (David) of North Wilkesboro, NC; and her brother Jim Willmer (Doris and children, James and Sabrina) of Atlanta, Ga. Lorrie also leaves behind her eight cherished grandchildren: Anna Lynn and Tripp Corry; Atti, Layden, Cooper, Ellie, Sawyer, and Julia Dyer, who dearly loved their 'Nana/Yai Yai'.
The family wants to give a heartfelt thank you to her 'all star' friends for selflessly serving her throughout her illness. The family also wants to applaud the staff at The Medical Healing Center and TMH, who showed great personal attention to Lorrie and her family.
Lorrie will be missed by all those who knew her. She was certainly an angel on earth. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to the Everhart Excellence Foundation or to ALSa.org.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life service at St. John's Episcopal Church this Friday at 3:00pm with a brief reception following.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019