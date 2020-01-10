|
Lou Ellen Derden
Tallahassee - Lou Ellen Derden went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Lou Ellen began life's journey in the autumn of 1945. Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, she was the daughter of proud parents Addie Lou and F.E. Kelly. She married her husband Bill in October 1970, and together they had two daughters, Katherine Nicole and Celeste Elizabeth. Lou Ellen worked briefly as a high school teacher before taking a position with the Florida Legislature, where she worked for sixteen years before retiring in 2010. After retiring, Lou Ellen was most happy when she was assisting her daughters and taking care of grandchildren, along with traveling to many national parks and visiting with cherished family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Bill, daughters Celeste Won (Hoon) and Nicole Murphey (Lance), and four grandchildren.
The Derden family expresses its utmost gratitude to all of the Azalea Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Big Bend Hospice caregivers who provided comfort, support, and love to Lou Ellen.
Committal service will be held on 9:00 AM on Monday, January 20th at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020