Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethelonia AME Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethelonia AME Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louella Gainous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louella H. Gainous

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louella H. Gainous Obituary
Louella H. Gainous

Tallahassee, FL - Louella Henderson Gainous, 87, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethelonia AME Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with viewing Saturday at the church from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Mrs. Gainous was a retired housekeeper and a stewardess at Bethelonia. She enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and singing. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Rhiney Gainous; three grand and five great-grandchildren; sisters: Anna Dickey, Dorothy Waiters, Pauline Brown, Barbara (Alphonso) Roberts and Bertha Henderson; brothers: Germany Henderson, Jr. and Willie James Henderson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -