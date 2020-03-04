|
|
Louella H. Gainous
Tallahassee, FL - Louella Henderson Gainous, 87, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethelonia AME Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with viewing Saturday at the church from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Mrs. Gainous was a retired housekeeper and a stewardess at Bethelonia. She enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and singing. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Rhiney Gainous; three grand and five great-grandchildren; sisters: Anna Dickey, Dorothy Waiters, Pauline Brown, Barbara (Alphonso) Roberts and Bertha Henderson; brothers: Germany Henderson, Jr. and Willie James Henderson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020