Louie Malcolm "Mack" Gandy
Wakulla County - Louie Malcolm "Mack" Gandy was a Wakulla County resident. He passed in the early hours of July 10th. Mack retired from the Tallahassee Police Department, and spent ten years with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Department.
To say Mack will be missed is the understatement of the century. He was charismatic, the life of every party in his signature Stetson hat, his bolo tie and cowboy boots. He always had a good story to tell, and everyone wanted to hear him tell it. Mack's friendships were rich with long history and trust. He was generously open hearted, supporting numerous people through many ordeals over the years. Leon and Wakulla counties will not be the same without Mack Gandy's presence.
Mack enjoyed his life on the water in Panacea, jet skiing to meet the day, his little dog companions through the years and having a Miller Lite at many small bars that peppered the path between Tallahassee and his Panacea home. Mack loved travel, and wow, did he love NASCAR! But most of all Mack treasured his three plus decades of friendship and companionship with his wife, Sally, who truly was the love of his life. Mack was never without his "girl."
Mack is survived by his wife of thirty-three years Sally Hansen-Gandy, his children, Jimmy Gandy, Donna Kay Gandy, Junior Gandy, Chris Gandy, Frank Gandy, Melissa (Missy) Lewis-Ackerman, his stepdaughter Cynthia Gunn, Sally's two children Scott Hansen and Ann Hansen, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sister, Mary Elizabeth Vogt. He was predeceased by one son, Glen Gandy and one sister, Ann Evans.)
Favorite Quotes by Mack: #Don't Get Caught. #Break A Leg. #Straighten Up & Fly Right.
In Lieu of Flowers the family request that all donations are made to either the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064 or to One Healing Place at TMH, 1775 One Healing Place, Tallahassee, FL 32308. A memorial will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20th at Tallahassee Moose Lodge, 1478 Capital Circle NW, Tallahassee, FL 32303. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019