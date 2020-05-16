|
|
Louis Anthony (Lou) Dellaporta Jr.
Miccosukee - Louis Anthony (Lou) Dellaporta Jr. lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday May 12, 2020. He was 71 years old.
Born in 1948 in Paterson, NJ, he was an only child. He died in the home he adored in Miccosukee, FL. His favorite thing to do in free time was mow his property.
Lou attended Don Bosco Prep high School in Ramsey, NJ then as a young man learned drafting and design in college that led to a 50+ year career in Commercial Food Service Equipment and Design owning dealership, working for dealerships and finally as a manufacturer's rep. He was called upon regularly by coworkers and customers for advice due to his extensive experience and knowledge. He retired in February of 2020.
Lou was a consummate storyteller most often relating tales of his travels and adventures. His career took him to faraway places like Russia, England, Germany and Jordan. Oh, the stories he could tell.
Lou is survived by his wife of 36 years, Fran; daughter Leslie Delao (and Hector), Son Jeff Dellaporta, Son Jason Daniel (and Felicia), and 6 much loved grandchildren who adored him. He had too many friends who he considered family to mention. He had a big heart and helped people every chance he got.
Lou never met an animal he did not like. Donations in his name can be made to either Animal Recue Coalition of Georgia, 644 bond Street, Thomasville, GA 31757 or Ruf Creek Ranch Animal Rescue, 5201 Brogden Road, Smithfield, NC 27577.
A memorial service will be held in the future when all of his family and friends can attend.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 16 to May 18, 2020