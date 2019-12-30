|
Louis B. Givens
Tallahassee - Louis Bernard "Cigar" Givens, 72, transitioned Tues. December 24 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jan. 4 at Greater St. Mark PB Church with burial 11am Mon. Jan. 6 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with full military honors. He leaves to mourn his memories his wife: Aljannah Givens; daughter: Dishauna Robinson; siblings: Gloria Jean Givens, Lucious Givens, (6) grandchildren, (2) great granddaughters; and a host of other relatives & friends. Louis also was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Givens and three brothers Willie Givens Sr, Peter Givens and Andrew Givens. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Givens family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020