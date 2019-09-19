|
Louis E. Sales, Jr.
Philadelphia, PA - Louis Ezekiel Sales, Jr., 74, of Philadelphia, PA passed on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Hope P.B. Church, Greenville, FL. Viewing-visitation is from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at the Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A Greenville native and retired longshoreman, Louis is survived by his wife, Pearlie; children: Renita, Louis Jr., Brezzi, Christian and Pearlie II; five grandchildren; siblings, Audrey and Vera; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019