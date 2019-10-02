|
Louis Ramon Powell
Lynnhaven - Louis Ramon Powell passed away on August 24, 2019 after a long illness.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Melba Kay (Overby) Powell, sons Shannon Powell, Daniel Powell and Andy Powell (Debra), granddaughter Amanda Sigman (Bradley), grandson Jason Powell (Jannah), five great grandchildren and two brothers, David Powell (Frances) and Gary Powell (Ginger).
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and family historian. Louis was retired with 33 years of service with the Florida National Guard. He was a proud and faithful Christian, husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, soldier and Mason.
There will be a private family gathering to honor and celebrate his life.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019