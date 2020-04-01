|
|
Louise B. Fead
Greenville, FL - Louise Bellamy Fead, 90, of Greenville, FL passed on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 4:30-6:30 Friday at Allen Chapel AME Church. A native of Greenville, Mrs. Fead was a retired CNA and had been a foster grandparent with Elder Care Services. She was a devoted member of Allen Chapel, having sang in the Choir. Cherishing precious memories are her daughters, Alma Ingram and Sharon L. Williams; sons, Kenneth Johnson and Henry Fead; several grand and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Her husband, Henry "Hank" Fead and all of her children, Jeffrey Jackson, Roland Johnson, Martice Seabrooks and Emma Bellamy, all preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020