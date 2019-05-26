Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Piazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise C. Piazza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise C. Piazza Obituary
Louise C. Piazza

Tallahassee - Louise C. Piazza, 94, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Piazza. Survivors include daughters Carolyn Piazza of Tallahassee, Sally Kendra, New Bethlehem, PA, Janice Baynar, Port Richey, FL; two grandsons Seth Baynar of CA, Klay Baynar of WI. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.bevisfh.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now