Tallahassee - Louise C. Piazza, 94, of Tallahassee went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2019. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Piazza. Survivors include daughters Carolyn Piazza of Tallahassee, Sally Kendra, New Bethlehem, PA, Janice Baynar, Port Richey, FL; two grandsons Seth Baynar of CA, Klay Baynar of WI. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.bevisfh.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 26, 2019