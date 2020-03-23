|
Louise Ellison Young Close
Crawfordville - Louise Young Close, 92, of Crawfordville, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born September 11, 1927 in Mayo, Florida, to Wiley and Lillian Ellison.
Louise loved the Lord and demonstrated through many church activities. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
She loved her family deeply and was enormously proud of their accomplishments.
Survivors include her daughters Theresa Hernandez (Louis) and Jennie Barnes, stepson Bert Close (Janeen), and stepdaughter Patricia Close. Survivors also include 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Crawfordville or Big Bend Hospice Wakulla.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020