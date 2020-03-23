Services
Burns Funeral Home of Perry
1400 N JOHNSON STRIPLING RD
Perry, FL 32347
(850) 584-4149
For more information about
Louise Close
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Close
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Ellison Young Close


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Ellison Young Close Obituary
Louise Ellison Young Close

Crawfordville - Louise Young Close, 92, of Crawfordville, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born September 11, 1927 in Mayo, Florida, to Wiley and Lillian Ellison.

Louise loved the Lord and demonstrated through many church activities. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

She loved her family deeply and was enormously proud of their accomplishments.

Survivors include her daughters Theresa Hernandez (Louis) and Jennie Barnes, stepson Bert Close (Janeen), and stepdaughter Patricia Close. Survivors also include 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Crawfordville or Big Bend Hospice Wakulla.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -